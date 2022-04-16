Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post sales of $95.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.89 million and the highest is $103.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $52.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $386.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GNK stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

