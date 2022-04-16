Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,269. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

