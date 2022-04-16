Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.01 on Friday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

