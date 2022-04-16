Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. HEICO reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.79. 233,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

