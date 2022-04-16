Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post $89.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.52 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $47.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 316,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.