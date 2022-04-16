Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 267,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.