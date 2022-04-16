Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $6.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the highest is $6.99. Humana posted earnings per share of $7.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.01 to $24.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $460.56. 1,602,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,613. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average of $431.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

