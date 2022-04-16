Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle also reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $19.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.42 to $19.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

JLL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.90. The stock had a trading volume of 224,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

