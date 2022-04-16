Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to announce $9.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 million and the highest is $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.61. 259,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.