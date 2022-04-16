Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

