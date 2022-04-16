Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post $126.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.80 million and the highest is $128.10 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $14.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

