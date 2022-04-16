Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

