Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medical.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.72.
About Profound Medical (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
