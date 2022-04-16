Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Announce $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $117.24. 1,399,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,233. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

