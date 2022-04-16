Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $479.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.24 million and the lowest is $470.60 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. PTC has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

