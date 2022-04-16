Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.88 million to $38.00 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $215.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $415.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

