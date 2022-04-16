Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to announce ($4.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($4.01). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($4.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 2,276,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,534. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.