Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $2.62 EPS

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $117.65 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

