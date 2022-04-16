Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $628.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 56.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 513.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

