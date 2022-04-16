Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NYSE TALO opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

