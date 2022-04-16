Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) to post $64.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF opened at $10.43 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

