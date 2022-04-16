Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to post $824.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $854.66 million and the lowest is $811.10 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO traded down $4.99 on Monday, hitting $399.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,372. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

