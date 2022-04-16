Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 252.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $13,989,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 553,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,733. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

