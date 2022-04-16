Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.70. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,844. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day moving average is $255.95.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.