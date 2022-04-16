Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,710

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.43 ($49.28).
A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.52) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,168.50 ($54.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,446. The company has a market capitalization of £55.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,823.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,252.87. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,184.50 ($54.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
