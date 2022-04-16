Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) PT at $3,523.00

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,523.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAUKF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

