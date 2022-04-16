Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 3,820.91

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,656.25 ($47.64).

Several research firms have commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

LON ASC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,465 ($19.09). 437,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,844. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,763.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,210.53.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

