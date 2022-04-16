Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $56.92

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AOCIF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

