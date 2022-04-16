Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 632.14

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.29 ($8.40).

BME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.60) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 537.60 ($7.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

