Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 632.14

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.29 ($8.40).
BME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.60) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).
About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.