Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Target Price at C$43.46

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$47.91 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.07%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

