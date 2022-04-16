Analysts Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target at $92.60

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 306,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

