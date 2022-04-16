Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 8,328.57

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,328.57 ($108.53).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.49) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.28) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.00) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.19) to GBX 8,600 ($112.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.37) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,594 ($98.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,404.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,587.90. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,402 ($83.42) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($136.89). The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.51), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($129,602.54). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.69), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,265,453.11). Insiders have sold a total of 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $109,296,571 in the last three months.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.