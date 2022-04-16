Analysts Set GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Target Price at GBX 1,005

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.10).

GBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG stock opened at GBX 574.50 ($7.49) on Wednesday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.80 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980 ($12.77). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 700.32.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,569.39).

About GB Group (Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.