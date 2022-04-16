Analysts Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.88. 310,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

