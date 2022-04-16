Analysts Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $49.60

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th.

HLF opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

