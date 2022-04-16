Analysts Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Target Price at $12.65

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LABP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LABP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 59,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,223. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

