Analysts Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $9.76

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,250. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,481,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.