Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$15.38

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

