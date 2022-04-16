Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$15.38

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

