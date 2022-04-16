Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $82.25

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

OGS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,707. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

