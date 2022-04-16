Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) PT at $30.33

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 876,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.