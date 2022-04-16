Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.17

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PACB opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
