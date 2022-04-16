Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $134.57

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.71. 890,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $103.52 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

