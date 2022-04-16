Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) PT at GBX 648.64

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.64 ($8.45).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.13) to GBX 768 ($10.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of RMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 329.10 ($4.29). 2,647,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 434.53. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.00).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

