Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $30.25

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

