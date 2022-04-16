Analysts Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) PT at $3,000.00

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEPJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($41.05) to GBX 3,000 ($39.09) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Spectris has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

