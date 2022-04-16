Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target at $8.67

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.