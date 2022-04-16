Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $77.09

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.56. 881,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.