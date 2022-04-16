Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 16th (ARE, FAST, JAZZ, KDP, LUNG, MAT, MVST, NDSN, NEO, NVTS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 16th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

