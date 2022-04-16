Analyzing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akerna and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 3 0 2.75 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 418.45%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.78%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Greenidge Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $20.68 million 1.43 -$31.33 million ($1.22) -0.75 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.98 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -161.48% -31.09% -21.41% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akerna beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

